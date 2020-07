Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing views and energy efficient-one story 3/2 home plus office, home, new paint, new woods look vinyl plank floors through out with no CARPET, tons of windows & natural light, open floor plans. Easy access to Toll 290, 183, E-Parmer Ln, mins to downtown, the home is convenient to major corporations. Enjoy the outdoor patio to take in the amazing pond views Home backs to greenbelt. MOVE IN READY.