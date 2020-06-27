All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11925 Tobler TR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11925 Tobler TR.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:10 AM

11925 Tobler TR.

11925 Tobler Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Copperfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11925 Tobler Trail, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3/1 one-story home ( 1075 soft ) with one-car garage and nice fenced backyard. Brand new carpet and all wood type flooring in main areas. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. Gas stovetop, dishwasher, fridge. Washer/Dryer hook-ups, Fireplace, Pflugerville ISD. Ready to Go!
Completely remodeled 3/1 one-story home ( 1075 soft ) with one-car garage and nice fenced backyard.

Brand new carpet and all wood type flooring in main areas. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. Gas stovetop, dishwasher, fridge. Washer/Dryer hook-ups, Fireplace, Pflugerville ISD.
Ready to Go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11925 Tobler TR. have any available units?
11925 Tobler TR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11925 Tobler TR. have?
Some of 11925 Tobler TR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11925 Tobler TR. currently offering any rent specials?
11925 Tobler TR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11925 Tobler TR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11925 Tobler TR. is pet friendly.
Does 11925 Tobler TR. offer parking?
Yes, 11925 Tobler TR. offers parking.
Does 11925 Tobler TR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11925 Tobler TR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11925 Tobler TR. have a pool?
No, 11925 Tobler TR. does not have a pool.
Does 11925 Tobler TR. have accessible units?
No, 11925 Tobler TR. does not have accessible units.
Does 11925 Tobler TR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11925 Tobler TR. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin