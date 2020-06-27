11925 Tobler TR.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3/1 one-story home ( 1075 soft ) with one-car garage and nice fenced backyard. Brand new carpet and all wood type flooring in main areas. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. Gas stovetop, dishwasher, fridge. Washer/Dryer hook-ups, Fireplace, Pflugerville ISD. Ready to Go!

