11904 Oakwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home was recently updated with beautiful hardwoods. Large rooms. Master bedroom with bathroom. Tall ceilings. Abundant cabinets with tile counters in large open kitchen. Light, bright rooms with walls of windows. Updated central heat and air. Blinds. Central Vac. Garage w/storage. Fenced back yard with storage shed, covered patio, very mature trees.

Located in one of Austin's best kept secrets, Eubank Acres is a well-established family neighborhood on large lots with mature trees. Minutes from the Domain, Dell and Samsung.