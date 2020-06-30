All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

11904 Oakwood Drive

11904 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11904 Oakwood Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home was recently updated with beautiful hardwoods. Large rooms. Master bedroom with bathroom. Tall ceilings. Abundant cabinets with tile counters in large open kitchen. Light, bright rooms with walls of windows. Updated central heat and air. Blinds. Central Vac. Garage w/storage. Fenced back yard with storage shed, covered patio, very mature trees.
Located in one of Austin's best kept secrets, Eubank Acres is a well-established family neighborhood on large lots with mature trees. Minutes from the Domain, Dell and Samsung.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11904 Oakwood Drive have any available units?
11904 Oakwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11904 Oakwood Drive have?
Some of 11904 Oakwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11904 Oakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11904 Oakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11904 Oakwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11904 Oakwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11904 Oakwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11904 Oakwood Drive offers parking.
Does 11904 Oakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11904 Oakwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11904 Oakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11904 Oakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11904 Oakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11904 Oakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11904 Oakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11904 Oakwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

