All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11901 Roscommon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11901 Roscommon Trail
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

11901 Roscommon Trail

11901 Roscommon Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11901 Roscommon Trl, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this beautiful new home in Bellingham Meadows! Open floor concept from Lennar, has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with a dedicated OFFICE. Smart-lock key, refrigerator, washer and dryer, sprinkler system and all other major appliances included. Within 10 mi. of Domain and Downtown Austin. Easy access to i35, 290 and 130. Close by major employers like Apple, Dell, etc.! Groceries and entertainment within 5 mi. **LOCKBOX WILL BE THERE ON 11/6, CALL AGENT IF SHOWINGS NEEDED BEFORE 11/6**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 Roscommon Trail have any available units?
11901 Roscommon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 Roscommon Trail have?
Some of 11901 Roscommon Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 Roscommon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11901 Roscommon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 Roscommon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11901 Roscommon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11901 Roscommon Trail offer parking?
No, 11901 Roscommon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11901 Roscommon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11901 Roscommon Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 Roscommon Trail have a pool?
No, 11901 Roscommon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11901 Roscommon Trail have accessible units?
No, 11901 Roscommon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 Roscommon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11901 Roscommon Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin