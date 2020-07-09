11900 Stonehollow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool

August and September is rent is paid for and wouldnt need to start paying rent until October.



My job transferred me to another state so I need someone to take over my lease. It is a one bedroom one bath on first floor. Located minutes from the Domain and next to an Austin Community College campus.



My apartment is next to the gym and across the road to the pool.

Also has full size washer and dryer in apartment.

Rent is $996 a month and lease goes until July 14th.



NO DEPOSIT, only have to pay $200 application and administration fee.



If interested contact me.