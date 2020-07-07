1189 Graham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean design in the heart of Hip East Austin! Located on a large culdesac lot. High ceilings. Stained concrete floors and beautiful hand scraped natural eucalyptus wood floors up. Granite counters, SS Appliances. Bright floor plan w/ kitchen open to living and main level master suite. 2 Living areas w/ space for 4th Bedroom or office. Private backyard on creek. Custom wiring for Sound and Wall Mounted Tv's in living areas. Ceramic tile baths. Tankless Water heater.



Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.

