Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1189 Graham Street

1189 Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1189 Graham Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean design in the heart of Hip East Austin! Located on a large culdesac lot. High ceilings. Stained concrete floors and beautiful hand scraped natural eucalyptus wood floors up. Granite counters, SS Appliances. Bright floor plan w/ kitchen open to living and main level master suite. 2 Living areas w/ space for 4th Bedroom or office. Private backyard on creek. Custom wiring for Sound and Wall Mounted Tv's in living areas. Ceramic tile baths. Tankless Water heater.

Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Graham Street have any available units?
1189 Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1189 Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Graham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Graham Street is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Graham Street offer parking?
No, 1189 Graham Street does not offer parking.
Does 1189 Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1189 Graham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Graham Street have a pool?
No, 1189 Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 1189 Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1189 Graham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1189 Graham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1189 Graham Street does not have units with air conditioning.

