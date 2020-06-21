11801 Terraza CIR

Amenities

Former model home for Ashton Woods in the beautiful Versante Canyon community in a centrally located neighborhood of Northwest Austin off of 620. It is surrounded by shopping and good schools. Fully upgraded, it comes with Washer/Dryer, stainless steel appliances, and includes custom drapes and hardwood floors. The pool, gym, and exclusive clubhouse will save you money on a membership. Over-sized 2-car garage with extra storage space. Not furnished. Non-Smokers Only. Great value at this price.