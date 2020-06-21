All apartments in Austin
11801 Terraza CIR
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:13 AM

11801 Terraza CIR

11801 Terraza Circle · (512) 730-9447
Location

11801 Terraza Circle, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Former model home for Ashton Woods in the beautiful Versante Canyon community in a centrally located neighborhood of Northwest Austin off of 620. It is surrounded by shopping and good schools. Fully upgraded, it comes with Washer/Dryer, stainless steel appliances, and includes custom drapes and hardwood floors. The pool, gym, and exclusive clubhouse will save you money on a membership. Over-sized 2-car garage with extra storage space. Not furnished. Non-Smokers Only. Great value at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11801 Terraza CIR have any available units?
11801 Terraza CIR has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11801 Terraza CIR have?
Some of 11801 Terraza CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11801 Terraza CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11801 Terraza CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 Terraza CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11801 Terraza CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11801 Terraza CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11801 Terraza CIR does offer parking.
Does 11801 Terraza CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11801 Terraza CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 Terraza CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11801 Terraza CIR has a pool.
Does 11801 Terraza CIR have accessible units?
Yes, 11801 Terraza CIR has accessible units.
Does 11801 Terraza CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11801 Terraza CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
