11716 Channing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice home in Morningside Community. This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath has new laminate wood floors, new carpet, custom tile backsplash and a lovely large backyard with a covered porch and extended patio. The open kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining with a beautiful gas range and countertop seating. All bedrooms are upstairs which also includes additional space for a reading area or homework station.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 5/11/20

