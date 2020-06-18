All apartments in Austin
11716 Channing Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

11716 Channing Drive

11716 Channing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11716 Channing Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Nice home in Morningside Community. This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath has new laminate wood floors, new carpet, custom tile backsplash and a lovely large backyard with a covered porch and extended patio. The open kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining with a beautiful gas range and countertop seating. All bedrooms are upstairs which also includes additional space for a reading area or homework station.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 5/11/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11716 Channing Drive have any available units?
11716 Channing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11716 Channing Drive have?
Some of 11716 Channing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11716 Channing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11716 Channing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11716 Channing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11716 Channing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11716 Channing Drive offer parking?
No, 11716 Channing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11716 Channing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11716 Channing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11716 Channing Drive have a pool?
No, 11716 Channing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11716 Channing Drive have accessible units?
No, 11716 Channing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11716 Channing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11716 Channing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
