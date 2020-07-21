11705 Raymond C. Ewry

Amenities

Olympic Heights 3 Bedroom! - *$50 per month price reduction for the 1st year ($1535) for a 2-year lease with move-in on or before January 1st* Very nice 3/2.5 in Olympic Heights! 2 story, 2 living, kitchen w/breakfast bar overlooking large living area with wood-look vinyl plank flooring! All beds up, spacious master w/separate shower, walk-in closet, covered patio, sprinkler. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey! No smoking. 2 pet limit w/$300 PER PET! Pets must be over 1 yr old. Please call (512) 331-4080 for a showing!



