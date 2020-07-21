All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11705 Raymond C. Ewry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11705 Raymond C. Ewry
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

11705 Raymond C. Ewry

11705 Raymond C Ewry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

11705 Raymond C Ewry Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Olympic Heights 3 Bedroom! - *$50 per month price reduction for the 1st year ($1535) for a 2-year lease with move-in on or before January 1st* Very nice 3/2.5 in Olympic Heights! 2 story, 2 living, kitchen w/breakfast bar overlooking large living area with wood-look vinyl plank flooring! All beds up, spacious master w/separate shower, walk-in closet, covered patio, sprinkler. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey! No smoking. 2 pet limit w/$300 PER PET! Pets must be over 1 yr old. Please call (512) 331-4080 for a showing!

(RLNE2586625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 Raymond C. Ewry have any available units?
11705 Raymond C. Ewry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11705 Raymond C. Ewry have?
Some of 11705 Raymond C. Ewry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 Raymond C. Ewry currently offering any rent specials?
11705 Raymond C. Ewry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 Raymond C. Ewry pet-friendly?
Yes, 11705 Raymond C. Ewry is pet friendly.
Does 11705 Raymond C. Ewry offer parking?
No, 11705 Raymond C. Ewry does not offer parking.
Does 11705 Raymond C. Ewry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11705 Raymond C. Ewry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 Raymond C. Ewry have a pool?
No, 11705 Raymond C. Ewry does not have a pool.
Does 11705 Raymond C. Ewry have accessible units?
No, 11705 Raymond C. Ewry does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 Raymond C. Ewry have units with dishwashers?
No, 11705 Raymond C. Ewry does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin