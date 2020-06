Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Great North Austin Home! - This cute house has 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, and a one car garage. Nice mature trees in large and fenced backyard. Covered porch, tile in kitchen, and vaulted ceilings in living room. The location is very convenient to IH-35 and less than 10 miles from downtown.



