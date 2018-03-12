All apartments in Austin
1160 Alamo St Unit B
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

1160 Alamo St Unit B

1160 Alamo St · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Alamo St, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

dogs allowed
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Side Jewel! - Very charming, modern 2 story home. You will feel like you are in the middle of the park while you enjoy hearing the birds singing. Just minutes away from restaurants & entertainment.10 minutes from downtown. Stained concrete floors. Open floorplan, 2nd bedroom is carpeted. Master bedroom downstairs. Small office or reading nook at top of stairs. Stainless Steel appliances. Private backyard. Solar panels makes electric cost low. Total rent is $2550 which includes water & electric from solar panel.

View this property in 360/VR - http://bit.ly/1160AlamoSt

(RLNE4946489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Alamo St Unit B have any available units?
1160 Alamo St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1160 Alamo St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Alamo St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Alamo St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Alamo St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Alamo St Unit B offer parking?
No, 1160 Alamo St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Alamo St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Alamo St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Alamo St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1160 Alamo St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Alamo St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1160 Alamo St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Alamo St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Alamo St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Alamo St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Alamo St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
