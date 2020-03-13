11558 Spicewood Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Rarely available Garden Home in the quiet Gardens of Balcones neighborhood. Large 3 bed 2.5 bath with open floor plan. Spacious living room with extra large windows. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Bright Master Bedroom on main level with large bath, dual vanities, whirlpool tub, and walk-in closet. Upgraded kitchen with granite and SS appliances. 10 minutes to Lake Travis. Easy access to Research Blvd, 183, 620, 45, 2222, Mopac, and I-35. Spicewood Elementary across the street, Canyon Vista Middle School, Westwood High School.

















