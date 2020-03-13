All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11558 Spicewood Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11558 Spicewood Pkwy
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

11558 Spicewood Pkwy

11558 Spicewood Parkway · (512) 296-7821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11558 Spicewood Parkway, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Rarely available Garden Home in the quiet Gardens of Balcones neighborhood.  Large 3 bed 2.5 bath with open floor plan.  Spacious living room with extra large windows.  Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space.  Bright Master Bedroom on main level with large bath, dual vanities, whirlpool tub, and walk-in closet.  Upgraded kitchen with granite and SS appliances.  10 minutes to Lake Travis.  Easy access to Research Blvd, 183, 620, 45, 2222, Mopac, and I-35.  Spicewood Elementary across the street, Canyon Vista Middle School, Westwood High School.
 

 

 

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11558 Spicewood Pkwy have any available units?
11558 Spicewood Pkwy has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11558 Spicewood Pkwy have?
Some of 11558 Spicewood Pkwy's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11558 Spicewood Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
11558 Spicewood Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11558 Spicewood Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 11558 Spicewood Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11558 Spicewood Pkwy offer parking?
No, 11558 Spicewood Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 11558 Spicewood Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11558 Spicewood Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11558 Spicewood Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 11558 Spicewood Pkwy has a pool.
Does 11558 Spicewood Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 11558 Spicewood Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 11558 Spicewood Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 11558 Spicewood Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11558 Spicewood Pkwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity