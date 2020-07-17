All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

11507 Big Trail Cove

11507 Big Trail Cove · No Longer Available
Location

11507 Big Trail Cove, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Amazing home with solar! - What a find near The Domain, Apple Campus & soccer stadium under construct. 7kw Solar panels to ease utility bills + energy efficient double pane windows. Updated kitchen w/ concrete counters, modern cabinet finish & views to backyard / patio. Easy to maintain wood like tile floors through out the home & draw you into vaulted living room with fireplace. Both baths sport their own modern finishes & updates. Tree shaded backyard w/ storage shed

Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet

1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5895284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 Big Trail Cove have any available units?
11507 Big Trail Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11507 Big Trail Cove have?
Some of 11507 Big Trail Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 Big Trail Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11507 Big Trail Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 Big Trail Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 11507 Big Trail Cove is pet friendly.
Does 11507 Big Trail Cove offer parking?
No, 11507 Big Trail Cove does not offer parking.
Does 11507 Big Trail Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11507 Big Trail Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 Big Trail Cove have a pool?
No, 11507 Big Trail Cove does not have a pool.
Does 11507 Big Trail Cove have accessible units?
No, 11507 Big Trail Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 Big Trail Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 11507 Big Trail Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
