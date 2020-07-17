11507 Big Trail Cove

Amenities

Amazing home with solar! - What a find near The Domain, Apple Campus & soccer stadium under construct. 7kw Solar panels to ease utility bills + energy efficient double pane windows. Updated kitchen w/ concrete counters, modern cabinet finish & views to backyard / patio. Easy to maintain wood like tile floors through out the home & draw you into vaulted living room with fireplace. Both baths sport their own modern finishes & updates. Tree shaded backyard w/ storage shed



Administration fee: $100

Pet deposit: $300 per pet

Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300

Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet



1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5895284)