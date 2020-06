Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice house in NW Austin established neighborhood. - Nice house in NW Austin. Wood laminate flooring in living area and hallways.Open living area with fireplace. Master suite with small sitting area,full bath, walk-in closet and access to covered patio. Ceramic tiled Galley type kitchen with breakfast area. Privacy fenced in backyard with covered patio. Just a nice area and close to the Domain.



(RLNE3926398)