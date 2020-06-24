1141 Nickols Avenue

Amenities

This recently remodeled 3 br/2 ba bungalow home in the desirable East Austin district is now available! This home features stained concrete flooring and modern finishes throughout. A spacious and fully gated backyard with deck is great for entertaining. A walk in chicken coop and vegetable garden patch is even on site to bring out your inner farmer. Sitting on a quiet street, you're minutes from the downtown scene as well as major highways. This property won't last long!



**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/jrZ2CtSm-UI **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Carport

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1973



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Recently remodeled! Stained concrete flooring, and more!

- Ceiling fans in each room

- Fenced in property

- Backyard with deck!

- Granite counters

- Updated kitchen, SS appliances



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



