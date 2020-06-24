All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 5 2019 at 12:54 AM

1141 Nickols Avenue

1141 Nickols Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Nickols Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently remodeled 3 br/2 ba bungalow home in the desirable East Austin district is now available! This home features stained concrete flooring and modern finishes throughout. A spacious and fully gated backyard with deck is great for entertaining. A walk in chicken coop and vegetable garden patch is even on site to bring out your inner farmer. Sitting on a quiet street, you're minutes from the downtown scene as well as major highways. This property won't last long!

**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/jrZ2CtSm-UI **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Carport
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1973

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Recently remodeled! Stained concrete flooring, and more!
- Ceiling fans in each room
- Fenced in property
- Backyard with deck!
- Granite counters
- Updated kitchen, SS appliances

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Nickols Avenue have any available units?
1141 Nickols Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Nickols Avenue have?
Some of 1141 Nickols Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Nickols Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Nickols Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Nickols Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Nickols Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Nickols Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Nickols Avenue offers parking.
Does 1141 Nickols Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Nickols Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Nickols Avenue have a pool?
No, 1141 Nickols Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Nickols Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1141 Nickols Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Nickols Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Nickols Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
