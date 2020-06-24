1141 Nickols Avenue

Amenities
This recently remodeled 3 br/2 ba bungalow home in the desirable East Austin district is now available! This home features stained concrete flooring and modern finishes throughout. A spacious and fully gated backyard with deck is great for entertaining. A walk in chicken coop and vegetable garden patch is even on site to bring out your inner farmer. Sitting on a quiet street, you're minutes from the downtown scene as well as major highways. This property won't last long!
**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/jrZ2CtSm-UI **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Carport
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1973
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Recently remodeled! Stained concrete flooring, and more!
- Ceiling fans in each room
- Fenced in property
- Backyard with deck!
- Granite counters
- Updated kitchen, SS appliances
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Covered Parking/Car Port, Deck, Fenced Yard (Full), Granite Countertops, Laundry on-site, New Paint