Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:55 PM

11401 Whitewing Avenue

11401 Whitewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11401 Whitewing Avenue, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 60's limestone ranch house on over 1/3 acre , shaded by huge live oak trees! In ground pool w/ pool service. Large deck and patio. Walls removed to create open living/dining/kitchen. 2 sets of french doors open to deck and pool. Slab granite counters and new cabinets, stainless steel LG appliances include fridge with bottom freezer, steel lines dishwasher, gas stove, built in micro. Both bathrooms remodeled- one has walk in shower with bench, the other has jetted garden tub. NO CARPET!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11401 Whitewing Avenue have any available units?
11401 Whitewing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11401 Whitewing Avenue have?
Some of 11401 Whitewing Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11401 Whitewing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11401 Whitewing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 Whitewing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11401 Whitewing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11401 Whitewing Avenue offer parking?
No, 11401 Whitewing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11401 Whitewing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11401 Whitewing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 Whitewing Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11401 Whitewing Avenue has a pool.
Does 11401 Whitewing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11401 Whitewing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 Whitewing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11401 Whitewing Avenue has units with dishwashers.
