All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11311 Farrah.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11311 Farrah
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

11311 Farrah

11311 Farrah Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11311 Farrah Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b306685085 ---- The Landing at Double Creek delivers comfortable, convenient apartments in an ideal south Austin, TX location. The community is just moments from I-35 and the 130 Toll Road, making it convenient to everything Austin has to offer. The features found in these studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, including stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, granite countertops, Roman-style soaking tubs in the bathrooms and private patios or balconies, are enough to keep you comfortable at home. Community amenities, which include a refreshing swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace, bark park, billiards and movie lounge, balance options for both excitement and relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 Farrah have any available units?
11311 Farrah doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11311 Farrah have?
Some of 11311 Farrah's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 Farrah currently offering any rent specials?
11311 Farrah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 Farrah pet-friendly?
Yes, 11311 Farrah is pet friendly.
Does 11311 Farrah offer parking?
No, 11311 Farrah does not offer parking.
Does 11311 Farrah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 Farrah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 Farrah have a pool?
Yes, 11311 Farrah has a pool.
Does 11311 Farrah have accessible units?
No, 11311 Farrah does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 Farrah have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 Farrah does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin