11311 Farrah

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b306685085 ---- The Landing at Double Creek delivers comfortable, convenient apartments in an ideal south Austin, TX location. The community is just moments from I-35 and the 130 Toll Road, making it convenient to everything Austin has to offer. The features found in these studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, including stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, granite countertops, Roman-style soaking tubs in the bathrooms and private patios or balconies, are enough to keep you comfortable at home. Community amenities, which include a refreshing swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace, bark park, billiards and movie lounge, balance options for both excitement and relaxation.