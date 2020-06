Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

South Austin Home for Rent: Olympic Heights Subd. - Great 3 BD 2BA home with approx 1458 sqft of living space. 3rd room is a flex room. Can be utilized as an office, gameroom, 2nd livingroom, bedroom, etc. Open and bright layout. Large kitchen and dining area. Covered back patio with fenced yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812876)