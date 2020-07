Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Enjoy the comfort of modern style, and the convenience of being just minutes from downtown Austin. This side by side condo offers plenty of room with 1 bed/full bath down, and 2 beds/2 full baths up. Featuring large windows to let in plenty of natural light, concrete and wood flooring, an open kitchen/living space, large private back yard, and sleek finishes throughout - this home is the perfect fit!