113 San Antonio St

Amenities
Are you in the apartment hunt?
I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible.
Legend has it, this building was envisioned by a distant spiritual relative of James Bond He liked his mezcal martinis stirred gently, with a little bit of spiced gusano salt on the rim. Similarly, he was a man of international mystery and intrigue who would often get caught in the middle of curiously suspicious business dealings in exotic private islands owned by oligarchs of countries with questionable human rights records. Desiring a place to record his many antics, he wanted a building that would be becoming of his unique sense of adventure. Lo and behold, this place was born! Smack in the middle of downtown Austin. Random, right
-----------------------------------------
Apartment Amenities
Floor to ceiling windows
Generous walk in closets with wood shelving
High efficiency heating and cooling systems
LEED Silver Certified
One, two, and three bedroom plans
On site recycling programs
Open concept gourmet kitchens
High efficiency heating and cooling systems
One, two, and three bedroom plans
LEED Silver Certified
-------------------------------------------
Community Amenities
MW cleaners
Panoramic lake, hill country and city views
Private garages available
Smoke free environments
Large Private screening room
Multiple bike storage rooms with bike repair stations