1126 Lincoln St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated East Austin Bungalow Available for Rent! - Updated East Austin Bungalow! 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom on second floor, with an additional bedroom and full bathroom downstairs with separate access. Private xeriscaped yard, covered balcony off living room, laundry is located within ample storage space under home. Fully updated/upgraded in 2016 including granite kitchen counters, kitchen island, updated bathrooms, floors and fixtures. Furnishings can convey and are negotiable at a higher rent rate. List price is for unfurnished home. Enjoy living so close to the ever-changing local scene with nearby coffee shops, bars, venues and eateries! This property offers updated style in a highly desirable east Austin location. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5177614)