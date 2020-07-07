All apartments in Austin
1126 Lincoln St
1126 Lincoln St

1126 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Lincoln Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated East Austin Bungalow Available for Rent! - Updated East Austin Bungalow! 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom on second floor, with an additional bedroom and full bathroom downstairs with separate access. Private xeriscaped yard, covered balcony off living room, laundry is located within ample storage space under home. Fully updated/upgraded in 2016 including granite kitchen counters, kitchen island, updated bathrooms, floors and fixtures. Furnishings can convey and are negotiable at a higher rent rate. List price is for unfurnished home. Enjoy living so close to the ever-changing local scene with nearby coffee shops, bars, venues and eateries! This property offers updated style in a highly desirable east Austin location. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5177614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Lincoln St have any available units?
1126 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Lincoln St have?
Some of 1126 Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 1126 Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 1126 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 1126 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.

