1124 Salem Park CT
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1124 Salem Park CT

1124 Salem Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Salem Park Court, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In a great neighborhood, with large backyard and garden area and 5 person jacuzzi with expanded 10'x20' stone patio. Great floor plan with master and half bath on the main level. Spacious kitchen overlooks a large living area. Nook off of kitchen next to the back patio makes a great office area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Salem Park CT have any available units?
1124 Salem Park CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1124 Salem Park CT currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Salem Park CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Salem Park CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Salem Park CT is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Salem Park CT offer parking?
No, 1124 Salem Park CT does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Salem Park CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Salem Park CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Salem Park CT have a pool?
No, 1124 Salem Park CT does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Salem Park CT have accessible units?
No, 1124 Salem Park CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Salem Park CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Salem Park CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Salem Park CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Salem Park CT does not have units with air conditioning.
