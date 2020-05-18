1124 Salem Park CT

Amenities
In a great neighborhood, with large backyard and garden area and 5 person jacuzzi with expanded 10'x20' stone patio. Great floor plan with master and half bath on the main level. Spacious kitchen overlooks a large living area. Nook off of kitchen next to the back patio makes a great office area.
Steps to tour:
1) Text us.
2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental.
3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you.
Tour even on evenings and weekends!
(RLNE5464217)