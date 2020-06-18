11236 Pickard LN

This is a very spacious home with an upstairs loft that can be a media room or office space. There is a built in sprinkler system. Down stairs is hard tile/carpet/wood. Upstairs is all carpeting. The kitchen is very open featuring a center island. The oven/stove is a glass top with tile back splash through out the kitchen. The living room has double glass doors that open to a concrete patio in a fully fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
