Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets refrigerator

Well kept home with perfect location, this house has quick access to 290, 130, 183, 35, etc... Bonus office downstairs and comes equipped with washer/dryer, fridge, water softener, and water purification system. Open/airy first floor with large living area and plenty of natural light. Huge master suite with large master bathroom, his/hers sink, and walk in closet.Spacious back yard perfect for family, pets, and entertaining.

