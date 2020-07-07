All apartments in Austin
Location

11218 Applewood Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2.5 miles away from all the action at The Domain you'll find a recently remodeled single story home that is awaiting a new resident. Neutral colors and loads of sunshine fill up the space. The galley kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances and provides views into the dining area. Two towering trees will provide much needed backyard shade for your Texas sized backyard BBQ's. The next resident will be afforded with easy access to MoPac, 183, IH-35 and many other major thoroughfares.

(RLNE5494847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 Applewood Dr have any available units?
11218 Applewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11218 Applewood Dr have?
Some of 11218 Applewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 Applewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11218 Applewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 Applewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 Applewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11218 Applewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11218 Applewood Dr offers parking.
Does 11218 Applewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 Applewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 Applewood Dr have a pool?
No, 11218 Applewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11218 Applewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 11218 Applewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 Applewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11218 Applewood Dr has units with dishwashers.

