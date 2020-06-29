11205 Slippery Elm Trail

Want to live near Lakeline Mall and walk to Harper Park; Round Rock ISD; and Westwood HS Location! Come see this great home with 4 bedrooms*2 baths*Rock Fireplace*Wood-look Laminate floors*Gas stove*2 car garage*Private Backyard. Easy access to HWY 183 and SH 45.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
