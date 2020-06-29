All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:37 PM

11205 Slippery Elm Trail

11205 Slippery Elm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11205 Slippery Elm Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to live near Lakeline Mall and walk to Harper Park; Round Rock ISD; and Westwood HS Location! Come see this great home with 4 bedrooms*2 baths*Rock Fireplace*Wood-look Laminate floors*Gas stove*2 car garage*Private Backyard. Easy access to HWY 183 and SH 45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Slippery Elm Trail have any available units?
11205 Slippery Elm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Slippery Elm Trail have?
Some of 11205 Slippery Elm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Slippery Elm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Slippery Elm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Slippery Elm Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Slippery Elm Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11205 Slippery Elm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Slippery Elm Trail offers parking.
Does 11205 Slippery Elm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Slippery Elm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Slippery Elm Trail have a pool?
No, 11205 Slippery Elm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11205 Slippery Elm Trail have accessible units?
No, 11205 Slippery Elm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Slippery Elm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11205 Slippery Elm Trail has units with dishwashers.

