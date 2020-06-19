All apartments in Austin
11121 A Pinehurst Dr

11121 Pinehurst Dr · (512) 396-4580
Location

11121 Pinehurst Dr, Austin, TX 78747

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11121 A Pinehurst Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1751 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
View the Golf Course from your Porch - Beautiful town home is flooded with light from it's large windows and skylights. If it'ts not the over 1700 sqft that you fall in love with, its sweeping views of the golf course in front and back might win you over. Relax on the covered back porch located just off the first fairway or see the fabulous view of the 3rd hole and woods from the front. The home has new carpet and dishwasher and all other kitchen appliances being "nearly new". The home features well maintained real wood parquet floors, tile fireplace, 2 car garage with amazing storage space. Two masters, 1 w/atrium in front and other overlooking the back golf course"

We are looking for quiet tenants that will compliment the neighborhood and abide by the HOA rules. Owner provides water, sewage and yards service with the HOA dues.

Call the office for more details or to schedule a showing 512-396-4580

(RLNE5770462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 A Pinehurst Dr have any available units?
11121 A Pinehurst Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11121 A Pinehurst Dr have?
Some of 11121 A Pinehurst Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 A Pinehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11121 A Pinehurst Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 A Pinehurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11121 A Pinehurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11121 A Pinehurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11121 A Pinehurst Dr does offer parking.
Does 11121 A Pinehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 A Pinehurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 A Pinehurst Dr have a pool?
No, 11121 A Pinehurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11121 A Pinehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 11121 A Pinehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 A Pinehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11121 A Pinehurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
