11121 A Pinehurst Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

View the Golf Course from your Porch - Beautiful town home is flooded with light from it's large windows and skylights. If it'ts not the over 1700 sqft that you fall in love with, its sweeping views of the golf course in front and back might win you over. Relax on the covered back porch located just off the first fairway or see the fabulous view of the 3rd hole and woods from the front. The home has new carpet and dishwasher and all other kitchen appliances being "nearly new". The home features well maintained real wood parquet floors, tile fireplace, 2 car garage with amazing storage space. Two masters, 1 w/atrium in front and other overlooking the back golf course"



We are looking for quiet tenants that will compliment the neighborhood and abide by the HOA rules. Owner provides water, sewage and yards service with the HOA dues.



Call the office for more details or to schedule a showing 512-396-4580



(RLNE5770462)