Stunning single story home at incredible location on Parmer Ln between 290 and 130. Urban style, soaring 16 vaulted ceilings, over $35k of builder upgrades. Includes a chefs kitchen, huge walk in pantry, built in stainless appliances and massive granite island. Large Master suite with dual vanities, walk in shower, and large walk in closet. Wood look tile throughout. Private yard for large covered patio and grill with gas connection. Too many extras to list, close to it all!