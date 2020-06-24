All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

1111 E 2nd Street

1111 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1111 E 2nd Street Available 05/07/19 - Great House in great location located within walking distance to downtown, Austin Convention Center and Capital Metro Plaza Saltillo. No details spared in this E. Austin gem! Stainless Steel appliances, Updated lighting, Remodeled bath. Close to great hot spots like Cenote Coffee, Fukumoto Sushi, Wright Bros. Brew and Brew... the list goes on and on! Apply online Today @ Austinmanage.com

To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.

(RLNE3898999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 E 2nd Street have any available units?
1111 E 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1111 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 E 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 E 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1111 E 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1111 E 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1111 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 E 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 E 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 E 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
