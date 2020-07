Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HOA maintains yard. Backyard oasis that owner will come in and tune up twice a year for tenant. Gas stove with double oven, SS appliances, granite countertops and both bedroom closets have awesome elfa organization systems as well as the large utility room. Washer/Dryer, fridge, garage fridge and freezer can all stay if tenant prefers. Built in 2014, this immaculate home is like new. Cozy Cottages of Northwoods is private, gated section of award winning Avery Ranch.



(RLNE5494269)