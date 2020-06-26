All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:35 PM

11102 Prairie Dove Circle

11102 Prairie Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11102 Prairie Dove Circle, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully freshly painted home ~Just east of the Domain. Single story 3 beds, 2 full baths, mother in law floor plan, spacious master bedroom. 2 car garage, fenced in yard.Engineered wood flooring throughout (no carpet).Vaulted ceiling in living room with nice brick gas fireplace gives nice cosmetic look. New ceiling fans in each bedroom. Newer appliances with many updates in the last few years. Covered Back Patio gives great shade. Large Fenced Back yard. Washer Dryer provided as convenience for occupant. Near Walnut Creek Park, Celis Brewery, Domain Shopping and nightlife. This neighborhood is already the next happenin' place and it's only going to get better. $1500Deposit/Move in processing $1350 rent. Pet fee $150 per pet, one time on move in. $20 per month pet rent per pet. AC filter change service included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 Prairie Dove Circle have any available units?
11102 Prairie Dove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11102 Prairie Dove Circle have?
Some of 11102 Prairie Dove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 Prairie Dove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11102 Prairie Dove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 Prairie Dove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11102 Prairie Dove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11102 Prairie Dove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11102 Prairie Dove Circle offers parking.
Does 11102 Prairie Dove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11102 Prairie Dove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 Prairie Dove Circle have a pool?
No, 11102 Prairie Dove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11102 Prairie Dove Circle have accessible units?
No, 11102 Prairie Dove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 Prairie Dove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11102 Prairie Dove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
