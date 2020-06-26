11102 Prairie Dove Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully freshly painted home ~Just east of the Domain. Single story 3 beds, 2 full baths, mother in law floor plan, spacious master bedroom. 2 car garage, fenced in yard.Engineered wood flooring throughout (no carpet).Vaulted ceiling in living room with nice brick gas fireplace gives nice cosmetic look. New ceiling fans in each bedroom. Newer appliances with many updates in the last few years. Covered Back Patio gives great shade. Large Fenced Back yard. Washer Dryer provided as convenience for occupant. Near Walnut Creek Park, Celis Brewery, Domain Shopping and nightlife. This neighborhood is already the next happenin' place and it's only going to get better. $1500Deposit/Move in processing $1350 rent. Pet fee $150 per pet, one time on move in. $20 per month pet rent per pet. AC filter change service included in the rent!