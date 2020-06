Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Travis Heights Cottage - This charming cottage is located right in the heart of Travis Heights. With a spacious private yard, you can beat the heat under a canopy of shade trees. Owner maintains the landscaping and has provided 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, a separate dining and utility room. There is gas cooking, dishwasher, and pot hanger accessible in the kitchen. Please reach out with any questions you may have.



(RLNE4867452)