1106 W Saint Johns Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

AVAILABLE NOW: Well maintained, updated Crestview home, 3 blocks to MetroRail - Very well maintained home updated in 2008. Duplex is attached by carport, no common walls so it lives like a house! Wood laminate floors, hard tile, Maple cabinets & Granite counters in kitchen & bath, vinyl Low-E windows, 2008 insulation, stainless appliances (fridge, gas range, microwave, dishwasher), HVAC new in 2014, recessed lights w/LED bulbs, more. Fenced back yard. Owner managed and very responsive. 3 blocks to MetroRail.



Available Now



Call Brian Copland to schedule tour

512-576-0288

Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE4516206)