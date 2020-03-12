All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1106 W Saint Johns Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1106 W Saint Johns Avenue

1106 West Saint Johns Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1106 West Saint Johns Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
AVAILABLE NOW: Well maintained, updated Crestview home, 3 blocks to MetroRail - Very well maintained home updated in 2008. Duplex is attached by carport, no common walls so it lives like a house! Wood laminate floors, hard tile, Maple cabinets & Granite counters in kitchen & bath, vinyl Low-E windows, 2008 insulation, stainless appliances (fridge, gas range, microwave, dishwasher), HVAC new in 2014, recessed lights w/LED bulbs, more. Fenced back yard. Owner managed and very responsive. 3 blocks to MetroRail.

Available Now

Call Brian Copland to schedule tour
512-576-0288
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE4516206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue have any available units?
1106 W Saint Johns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue have?
Some of 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W Saint Johns Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 W Saint Johns Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin