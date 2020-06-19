All apartments in Austin
1105 W 43rd St.

1105 West 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 West 43rd Street, Austin, TX 78756
Rosedale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
When it comes to Austin we all know it's about location, location, location, and you can't get much better than this one of kind property! Located in central Austin, in the quiet Rosedale neighborhood, this property is part of one of the best school districts in Austin, and close to all sorts of amenities while remaining a quiet, very safe place to live.The house itself boasts granite countertops, new engineered hardwood floors, a tankless water heater for near instant hot water, large trees for a peaceful and shady backyard, off street parking, a spiral staircase, and a cute upstairs loft area perfect for a home office.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Rosedale
YEAR BUILT: 1946

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Location! Location! Location!
- Hard surface floors throughout!
- Granite counters and tile back-splash!
- Incredible Spiral Staircase with Loft!
- Fully Fenced back yard with large Shade Trees!
- Close to Shopping/Entertainment!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Covered Parking/Car Port, Fenced Yard (Full), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Shed, W/D In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

