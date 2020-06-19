1105 W 43rd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

When it comes to Austin we all know it's about location, location, location, and you can't get much better than this one of kind property! Located in central Austin, in the quiet Rosedale neighborhood, this property is part of one of the best school districts in Austin, and close to all sorts of amenities while remaining a quiet, very safe place to live.The house itself boasts granite countertops, new engineered hardwood floors, a tankless water heater for near instant hot water, large trees for a peaceful and shady backyard, off street parking, a spiral staircase, and a cute upstairs loft area perfect for a home office.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Rosedale

YEAR BUILT: 1946



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Location! Location! Location!

- Hard surface floors throughout!

- Granite counters and tile back-splash!

- Incredible Spiral Staircase with Loft!

- Fully Fenced back yard with large Shade Trees!

- Close to Shopping/Entertainment!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



