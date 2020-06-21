1103 Diggy Drive

Amenities
Available now. Be the first to live in this brand new, beautiful and spacious South Austin home! There is much to love: Open plan with high ceilings, 2 stories, fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Special features include solar panels, keyless entry, Ring doorbell, smart thermostat, kitchen USB charging outlet, GE stainless appliances, washer/dryer and sprinklers. Downstairs bedroom/full bath makes a great office or guest suite. Master suite includes spacious bedroom, walk-in shower, linen closet, toilet room and large walk-in closet. No pets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.
View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y7xuv3fa
Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.