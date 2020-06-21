1103 Diggy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets guest suite key fob access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite key fob access

Available now. Be the first to live in this brand new, beautiful and spacious South Austin home! There is much to love: Open plan with high ceilings, 2 stories, fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Special features include solar panels, keyless entry, Ring doorbell, smart thermostat, kitchen USB charging outlet, GE stainless appliances, washer/dryer and sprinklers. Downstairs bedroom/full bath makes a great office or guest suite. Master suite includes spacious bedroom, walk-in shower, linen closet, toilet room and large walk-in closet. No pets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y7xuv3fa



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.