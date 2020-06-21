All apartments in Austin
1103 Diggy Drive

1103 Diggy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Diggy Dr, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
key fob access
Available now. Be the first to live in this brand new, beautiful and spacious South Austin home! There is much to love: Open plan with high ceilings, 2 stories, fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Special features include solar panels, keyless entry, Ring doorbell, smart thermostat, kitchen USB charging outlet, GE stainless appliances, washer/dryer and sprinklers. Downstairs bedroom/full bath makes a great office or guest suite. Master suite includes spacious bedroom, walk-in shower, linen closet, toilet room and large walk-in closet. No pets. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y7xuv3fa

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Diggy Drive have any available units?
1103 Diggy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Diggy Drive have?
Some of 1103 Diggy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Diggy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Diggy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Diggy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Diggy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1103 Diggy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Diggy Drive does offer parking.
Does 1103 Diggy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Diggy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Diggy Drive have a pool?
No, 1103 Diggy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Diggy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1103 Diggy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Diggy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Diggy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
