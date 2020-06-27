All apartments in Austin
11024 Harvest Time Dr

11024 Harvest Time Drive
Location

11024 Harvest Time Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

Reduced! New exterior paint! Come see! - Kitchen features large white stone hutch, island, breakfast bar, and breakfast area. Kitchen opens to the family room with corner gas fireplace and lots of windows. Formal dining room could be 2nd living or home office.The spacious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, private water closet, and large walk-in closet is located away from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Private, fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 car epoxy floor garage with openers. Walk to the park, the community pool, and to elementary school! Fridge can stay but will not be maintained. This is a NO PETS property.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11024 Harvest Time Dr have any available units?
11024 Harvest Time Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11024 Harvest Time Dr have?
Some of 11024 Harvest Time Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11024 Harvest Time Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11024 Harvest Time Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11024 Harvest Time Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11024 Harvest Time Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11024 Harvest Time Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11024 Harvest Time Dr offers parking.
Does 11024 Harvest Time Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11024 Harvest Time Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11024 Harvest Time Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11024 Harvest Time Dr has a pool.
Does 11024 Harvest Time Dr have accessible units?
No, 11024 Harvest Time Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11024 Harvest Time Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11024 Harvest Time Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
