11024 Harvest Time Dr

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Reduced! New exterior paint! Come see! - Kitchen features large white stone hutch, island, breakfast bar, and breakfast area. Kitchen opens to the family room with corner gas fireplace and lots of windows. Formal dining room could be 2nd living or home office.The spacious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, private water closet, and large walk-in closet is located away from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Private, fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 car epoxy floor garage with openers. Walk to the park, the community pool, and to elementary school! Fridge can stay but will not be maintained. This is a NO PETS property.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Application online at : www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



