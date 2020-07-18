11016 Casitas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, clean 3 bedroom home that backs to golf course. Nice open concept, spacious rooms. Island kitchen with silestone countertops, mahogany cabinets and carpets only in the bedrooms. Stainless Refrigerator stays. Home office with Sochi screen barn door and dark wood flooring right off the living area. Plenty of light! Covered patio with amazing views of the green belt/golf course area. Avery Ranch amenities. Excellent location and schools. No restrictive breed dogs. Welcome Home!!