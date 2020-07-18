All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

11016 Casitas Drive

11016 Casitas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11016 Casitas Dr, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, clean 3 bedroom home that backs to golf course. Nice open concept, spacious rooms. Island kitchen with silestone countertops, mahogany cabinets and carpets only in the bedrooms. Stainless Refrigerator stays. Home office with Sochi screen barn door and dark wood flooring right off the living area. Plenty of light! Covered patio with amazing views of the green belt/golf course area. Avery Ranch amenities. Excellent location and schools. No restrictive breed dogs. Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11016 Casitas Drive have any available units?
11016 Casitas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11016 Casitas Drive have?
Some of 11016 Casitas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11016 Casitas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11016 Casitas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11016 Casitas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11016 Casitas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11016 Casitas Drive offers parking.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11016 Casitas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have a pool?
No, 11016 Casitas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have accessible units?
No, 11016 Casitas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11016 Casitas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
