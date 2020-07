Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Large 2 story 4bd/2.5ba open floor plan with living room fireplace and formal dining room. Large master with walk-in closet, frameless shower and separate tub. 2 blocks from Pioneer Crossing Elementary, community pool and playgrounds. 15 minutes to downtown and easy access to I-35, 183, 290 and 130. Fully enclosed backyard with privacy trees and covered patio. Pets welcome! Credit report and background check included in application.