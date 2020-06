Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute 4 bed, 2 bath home in South Austin. Don't let the square footage fool you, the home feel larger than it is. Lots of upgrades throughout. Oiled bronzed fixtures. Stainless and black appliances, including the fridge. Open living with ability to hang your TV and hide the wires. Spacious separate breakfast area. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Decent size master bed. Master bath has double vanity and garden tub and separate shower. Small yard means less maintenance.