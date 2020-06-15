All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

10933 Sea Hero Ln

10933 Sea Hero Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10933 Sea Hero Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
internet access
10933 Sea Hero Ln Available 07/07/20 Fantastic 4 Bed/2 Bath in South Austin! - This property features a 3 car garage, stainless steel appliances and beautiful natural hardwood floors. Roof replaced in 2017, majority of interior freshly painted. Conveniently located near I-35 and 45/130 toll roads (with the 45 to Mopac feeder soon to come) for easy travel all around the Austin area. Spacious great room and office with built-in floor to ceiling shelves, numerous windows make great use of natural light. Wedge shaped lot allows for massive private fenced-in backyard. Includes access to the community pool. Neighborhood was recently wired for google fiber, making internet speeds some of the best in Austin!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2003

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Large Rooms!
- Hard surface flooring!
- Granite counters and tile back-splash!
- Massive Private fully fenced back yard!
- Google Fiber available!
- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant
- Huge master suite with walk in closet
- Attached 3 Garage!
- Community Amenities!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Dogs, Up to (2) Cats. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10933 Sea Hero Ln have any available units?
10933 Sea Hero Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10933 Sea Hero Ln have?
Some of 10933 Sea Hero Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10933 Sea Hero Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10933 Sea Hero Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10933 Sea Hero Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10933 Sea Hero Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10933 Sea Hero Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10933 Sea Hero Ln does offer parking.
Does 10933 Sea Hero Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10933 Sea Hero Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10933 Sea Hero Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10933 Sea Hero Ln has a pool.
Does 10933 Sea Hero Ln have accessible units?
No, 10933 Sea Hero Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10933 Sea Hero Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10933 Sea Hero Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
