10933 Sea Hero Ln Available 07/07/20 Fantastic 4 Bed/2 Bath in South Austin! - This property features a 3 car garage, stainless steel appliances and beautiful natural hardwood floors. Roof replaced in 2017, majority of interior freshly painted. Conveniently located near I-35 and 45/130 toll roads (with the 45 to Mopac feeder soon to come) for easy travel all around the Austin area. Spacious great room and office with built-in floor to ceiling shelves, numerous windows make great use of natural light. Wedge shaped lot allows for massive private fenced-in backyard. Includes access to the community pool. Neighborhood was recently wired for google fiber, making internet speeds some of the best in Austin!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2003
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Large Rooms!
- Hard surface flooring!
- Granite counters and tile back-splash!
- Massive Private fully fenced back yard!
- Google Fiber available!
- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant
- Huge master suite with walk in closet
- Attached 3 Garage!
- Community Amenities!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Dogs, Up to (2) Cats. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
No Dogs Allowed
