10933 Sea Hero Ln Available 07/07/20 Fantastic 4 Bed/2 Bath in South Austin! - This property features a 3 car garage, stainless steel appliances and beautiful natural hardwood floors. Roof replaced in 2017, majority of interior freshly painted. Conveniently located near I-35 and 45/130 toll roads (with the 45 to Mopac feeder soon to come) for easy travel all around the Austin area. Spacious great room and office with built-in floor to ceiling shelves, numerous windows make great use of natural light. Wedge shaped lot allows for massive private fenced-in backyard. Includes access to the community pool. Neighborhood was recently wired for google fiber, making internet speeds some of the best in Austin!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2003



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Large Rooms!

- Hard surface flooring!

- Granite counters and tile back-splash!

- Massive Private fully fenced back yard!

- Google Fiber available!

- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant

- Huge master suite with walk in closet

- Attached 3 Garage!

- Community Amenities!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Dogs, Up to (2) Cats. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Dogs Allowed



