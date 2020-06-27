10925 Casitas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Gameroom in Avery Ranch - Grand family home! Ceramic tiled baths,foyer,kitchen & family room! Formal dining area,spacious kitchen w/breakfast area,& central isle,family room w/fireplace,downstairs master suite w/jetted tub,sep.shower & walk-in closet,upstairs game room,fenced in back yard w/patio,full yard sprinkler system.



(RLNE2891769)