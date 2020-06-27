All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

10925 Casitas Drive

10925 Casitas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10925 Casitas Dr, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Gameroom in Avery Ranch - Grand family home! Ceramic tiled baths,foyer,kitchen & family room! Formal dining area,spacious kitchen w/breakfast area,& central isle,family room w/fireplace,downstairs master suite w/jetted tub,sep.shower & walk-in closet,upstairs game room,fenced in back yard w/patio,full yard sprinkler system.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://awp570622.actris.mlxchange.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE2891769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10925 Casitas Drive have any available units?
10925 Casitas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10925 Casitas Drive have?
Some of 10925 Casitas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10925 Casitas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10925 Casitas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10925 Casitas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10925 Casitas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10925 Casitas Drive offer parking?
No, 10925 Casitas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10925 Casitas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10925 Casitas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10925 Casitas Drive have a pool?
No, 10925 Casitas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10925 Casitas Drive have accessible units?
No, 10925 Casitas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10925 Casitas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10925 Casitas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
