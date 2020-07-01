10910 Sierra Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Owner just installed 20 SEER AC and recently purchased never been used frig!!! Immaculate home in Sierra Vista/ 1 block from Great Hills. Walk in to soaring ceilings with formal LR/DR. Warm, very functional kitchen open to family room in rear of house with limestone fireplace. Oversized master with updated Master Bath plus loft upstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, travertine backsplash and stainless appliances. Double deck out back for entertaining with large trees. Zoned top IB schools (Murchison MS & Anderson HS)

