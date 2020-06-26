10900 Gerald Allen Loop

Amenities
Open 5 bed/2.5 bath boasts contemporary style updates, wood floors, modern appliances, a large patio, storage shed, and 2 separate living rooms. Inside is an entertainment friendly kitchen island, solid surface counters, glass tiled backsplash, and pendant lighting. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with separate shower & tub, large bedrooms, and walk in closets. Room to breath with open park area across the street, including access to Bauerle Ranch Park trails.
Includes lawn care.