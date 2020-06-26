All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10900 Gerald Allen Loop

10900 Gerald Allen Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10900 Gerald Allen Loop, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open 5 bed/2.5 bath boasts contemporary style updates, wood floors, modern appliances, a large patio, storage shed, and 2 separate living rooms. Inside is an entertainment friendly kitchen island, solid surface counters, glass tiled backsplash, and pendant lighting. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with separate shower & tub, large bedrooms, and walk in closets. Room to breath with open park area across the street, including access to Bauerle Ranch Park trails.
Includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

