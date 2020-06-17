10800 Owyhee View

Amenities

Beautiful single story home with a 3 car attached garage & solar panels. The home is carpeted all throughout & has ceramic tile in kitchen & bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the living room & dining area and is equipped with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. The master bath has a separate tub/glass shower, double vanities and a huge walk in closet. Large backyard with a built in deck perfect for pets & entertaining guests. Amenities include access to the Green Belt and a community pool!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.