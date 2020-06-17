All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10800 Owyhee View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10800 Owyhee View
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:37 PM

10800 Owyhee View

10800 Owyhee View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10800 Owyhee View, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home with a 3 car attached garage & solar panels. The home is carpeted all throughout & has ceramic tile in kitchen & bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the living room & dining area and is equipped with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. The master bath has a separate tub/glass shower, double vanities and a huge walk in closet. Large backyard with a built in deck perfect for pets & entertaining guests. Amenities include access to the Green Belt and a community pool!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Owyhee View have any available units?
10800 Owyhee View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 Owyhee View have?
Some of 10800 Owyhee View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Owyhee View currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Owyhee View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Owyhee View pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Owyhee View is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Owyhee View offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Owyhee View offers parking.
Does 10800 Owyhee View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 Owyhee View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Owyhee View have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Owyhee View has a pool.
Does 10800 Owyhee View have accessible units?
No, 10800 Owyhee View does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Owyhee View have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 Owyhee View does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin