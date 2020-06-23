10704 Sans Souci Place

Amenities

Two spacious Master bedrooms on opposite sides of the home - true mother-in-law plan. Lush backyard that backs to greenbelt with small dipping pool with waterfall to keep you cool. Updated kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast area. Kitchen refreshed in 2014 with quartz counters, additional cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and real wood floors! Only neighbor on one side - super private retreat.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.