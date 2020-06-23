All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10704 Sans Souci Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10704 Sans Souci Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10704 Sans Souci Place

10704 Sans Souci Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10704 Sans Souci Place, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two spacious Master bedrooms on opposite sides of the home - true mother-in-law plan. Lush backyard that backs to greenbelt with small dipping pool with waterfall to keep you cool. Updated kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast area. Kitchen refreshed in 2014 with quartz counters, additional cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and real wood floors! Only neighbor on one side - super private retreat.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 Sans Souci Place have any available units?
10704 Sans Souci Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10704 Sans Souci Place have?
Some of 10704 Sans Souci Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 Sans Souci Place currently offering any rent specials?
10704 Sans Souci Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 Sans Souci Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10704 Sans Souci Place is pet friendly.
Does 10704 Sans Souci Place offer parking?
No, 10704 Sans Souci Place does not offer parking.
Does 10704 Sans Souci Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10704 Sans Souci Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 Sans Souci Place have a pool?
Yes, 10704 Sans Souci Place has a pool.
Does 10704 Sans Souci Place have accessible units?
No, 10704 Sans Souci Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 Sans Souci Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10704 Sans Souci Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin