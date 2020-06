Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 1-story home located in highly sought after Bauerle Ranch. Recently renovated 4 bed, 2bath with new laminate flooring, carpet & tile, fresh designer paint & modern fixtures throughout. Offering wide open floor plan with loads of windows allowing for abundant natural light. Bright & spacious kitchen open to family room with new custom backsplash, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy entertaining out in the backyard under covered patio & mature shade trees.