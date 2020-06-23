10604 School House Ln

Amenities
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Villages of Anderson Mill - Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Villages of Anderson Mill ~ Walking distance to Anderson Mill Elementary School, Grisham Middle School, and Westwood High ~ Easy access to 620, TX-45 and Hwy 183 for commuting around Austin ~ Large, Quarter Acre Lot with Large Pecan Tree ~ Across the Street from Anderson Mill Pool and Clubhouse ~ Updates Include New Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living & Kitchen, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen with Recessed Lighting, Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ A/C replaced in 2016
(RLNE3254840)