10604 School House Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Villages of Anderson Mill - Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Villages of Anderson Mill ~ Walking distance to Anderson Mill Elementary School, Grisham Middle School, and Westwood High ~ Easy access to 620, TX-45 and Hwy 183 for commuting around Austin ~ Large, Quarter Acre Lot with Large Pecan Tree ~ Across the Street from Anderson Mill Pool and Clubhouse ~ Updates Include New Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living & Kitchen, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen with Recessed Lighting, Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ A/C replaced in 2016



