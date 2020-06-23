All apartments in Austin
10604 School House Ln
10604 School House Ln

10604 School House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10604 School House Lane, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Villages of Anderson Mill - Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Villages of Anderson Mill ~ Walking distance to Anderson Mill Elementary School, Grisham Middle School, and Westwood High ~ Easy access to 620, TX-45 and Hwy 183 for commuting around Austin ~ Large, Quarter Acre Lot with Large Pecan Tree ~ Across the Street from Anderson Mill Pool and Clubhouse ~ Updates Include New Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living & Kitchen, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen with Recessed Lighting, Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ A/C replaced in 2016

(RLNE3254840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 School House Ln have any available units?
10604 School House Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10604 School House Ln have?
Some of 10604 School House Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10604 School House Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10604 School House Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 School House Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10604 School House Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10604 School House Ln offer parking?
No, 10604 School House Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10604 School House Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10604 School House Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 School House Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10604 School House Ln has a pool.
Does 10604 School House Ln have accessible units?
No, 10604 School House Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 School House Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10604 School House Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
