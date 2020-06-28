All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

10604 Dimitrios DR

10604 Dimitrios Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10604 Dimitrios Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Like NEW Single Story Home In S.Austin! Features include;Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Walk in Pantry, Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Microwave,Garbage Disposal,Ceiling Fans,Cover Porch, Covered & Extended Patio,Privacy Fence, Energy Efficient Windows,Private Master Suite features;Dual Vanity Separate Standing Shower,Garden Tub ,Privacy Glass & Walk-in Closet.Backyard backs-up to Greenbelt! Community Pool,Parks,Walking Paths,5Min to South Park Meadows,Easy Access to IH35,45 & 15 min to DT & Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 Dimitrios DR have any available units?
10604 Dimitrios DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10604 Dimitrios DR have?
Some of 10604 Dimitrios DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10604 Dimitrios DR currently offering any rent specials?
10604 Dimitrios DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 Dimitrios DR pet-friendly?
No, 10604 Dimitrios DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10604 Dimitrios DR offer parking?
Yes, 10604 Dimitrios DR offers parking.
Does 10604 Dimitrios DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10604 Dimitrios DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 Dimitrios DR have a pool?
Yes, 10604 Dimitrios DR has a pool.
Does 10604 Dimitrios DR have accessible units?
No, 10604 Dimitrios DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 Dimitrios DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10604 Dimitrios DR has units with dishwashers.
