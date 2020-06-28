10604 Dimitrios DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Like NEW Single Story Home In S.Austin! Features include;Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Walk in Pantry, Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Microwave,Garbage Disposal,Ceiling Fans,Cover Porch, Covered & Extended Patio,Privacy Fence, Energy Efficient Windows,Private Master Suite features;Dual Vanity Separate Standing Shower,Garden Tub ,Privacy Glass & Walk-in Closet.Backyard backs-up to Greenbelt! Community Pool,Parks,Walking Paths,5Min to South Park Meadows,Easy Access to IH35,45 & 15 min to DT & Airport.