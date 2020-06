Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable Sweetwater Glen In The Heart Of South Austin! - Desirable Sweetwater glen sub-division located in the heart of south Austin! Open floor plan with Master down, game room and 2 bedrooms up. Right sized fenced yard with covered patio. Close to all including Mary Moore Metro Park, Southpark Meadows, I-35, Super Wal-Mart and Target, and HEB.



(RLNE4325208)