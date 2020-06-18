All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10509 Doering Ln

10509 Doering Lane · (512) 666-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10509 Doering Lane, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Self tour available, see agent. Location! Great value for this North Central Austin Home, zoned for Westwood highschool, this beautiful 2,476 sq ft home is located in Milrun Village at Anderson Mill. Featuring open floor plan, 4BD/2.5BA situated on a corner lot with mature trees and ultimate privacy. Living, and kitchen areas are open and bright, boasting an abundance of natural light with tall ceilings and no carpet throughout the home. Please see agent for tenant screening criteria prior to applying.

(RLNE5695123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 Doering Ln have any available units?
10509 Doering Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10509 Doering Ln have?
Some of 10509 Doering Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10509 Doering Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10509 Doering Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 Doering Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10509 Doering Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10509 Doering Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10509 Doering Ln does offer parking.
Does 10509 Doering Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 Doering Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 Doering Ln have a pool?
No, 10509 Doering Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10509 Doering Ln have accessible units?
No, 10509 Doering Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 Doering Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10509 Doering Ln has units with dishwashers.
