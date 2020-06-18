10509 Doering Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Self tour available, see agent. Location! Great value for this North Central Austin Home, zoned for Westwood highschool, this beautiful 2,476 sq ft home is located in Milrun Village at Anderson Mill. Featuring open floor plan, 4BD/2.5BA situated on a corner lot with mature trees and ultimate privacy. Living, and kitchen areas are open and bright, boasting an abundance of natural light with tall ceilings and no carpet throughout the home. Please see agent for tenant screening criteria prior to applying.



(RLNE5695123)